12 dogs seized from North Cowichan breeder due to lack of veterinary care

The BC SPCA and North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP seized 12 dogs from a breeder on Herd Road in North Cowichan on Tuesday, Feb. 2. (Submitted)The BC SPCA and North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP seized 12 dogs from a breeder on Herd Road in North Cowichan on Tuesday, Feb. 2. (Submitted)
The BC SPCA and North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP seized 12 dogs from a breeder on Herd Road in North Cowichan on Tuesday, Feb. 2. (Submitted)The BC SPCA and North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP seized 12 dogs from a breeder on Herd Road in North Cowichan on Tuesday, Feb. 2. (Submitted)
The BC SPCA and North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP seized 12 dogs from a breeder on Herd Road in North Cowichan on Tuesday, Feb. 2. (Submitted)The BC SPCA and North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP seized 12 dogs from a breeder on Herd Road in North Cowichan on Tuesday, Feb. 2. (Submitted)
The BC SPCA and North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP seized 12 dogs from a breeder on Herd Road in North Cowichan on Tuesday, Feb. 2. (Submitted)The BC SPCA and North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP seized 12 dogs from a breeder on Herd Road in North Cowichan on Tuesday, Feb. 2. (Submitted)
RCMP and BC SPCA vehicles could be seen at an address on Herd Road where the BC SPCA confirmed it was responding to a complaint on Tuesday, Feb. 2. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)RCMP and BC SPCA vehicles could be seen at an address on Herd Road where the BC SPCA confirmed it was responding to a complaint on Tuesday, Feb. 2. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)

Officers from the BC SPCA seized 12 small dogs from a breeder on Herd Road in North Cowichan on Tuesday, Feb. 2, citing a lack of veterinary care for the animals.

Assisted by the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP, the BC SPCA responded to a complaint about Mixed Blessings Puppies, located at 2040 Herd Rd., where they removed four adult dogs, including pregnant females, and eight three-month-old puppies. In addition to a lack of veterinary care, there were also concerns that the dogs had been exposed to canine parovirus, a highly contagious and potentially deadly virus that causes gastrointestinal illness in dogs.

Most of the animals seized on Tuesday were Chihuahua crosses, and one was a Shih-Tzu cross.

“In response to a public complaint, our officers attended the property on Feb. 2 and found several concerns, including suspected parvovirus, signs of neurological issues, lameness, eye infections, severe dental disease and ear infections,” said Eileen Drever, senior officer, protection and stakeholder relations for the BC SPCA.

The dogs were taken to local veterinary facilities for examination and treatment, and are receiving ongoing care at the BC SPCA in Victoria. The pregnant females and mothers with pups will be transferred to SPCA foster homes for around-the-clock support.

The investigation into the case continues and the dogs are not available for adoption at this time.

Calls to Mixed Blessings were not immediately returned.

BCSPCAcowichan valleySPCA

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Missing snowboarder rescued on Cypress Mountain as search crews warn of avalanche risk
Next story
More wildlife cameras stolen from Oak Bay

Just Posted

A Sidney business owner is warning others of a scam where perpetrators use the threat of power disconnection. (Black Press Media file photo)
Sidney business owner warns of power-disconnection scam

Scammers threaten would-be victims with power disconnection unless they pay up

Steven Grant, 53, has been missing from his Metchosin home since Jan. 30. Police say his hair is longer now than it appears in the provided image. (Courtesy of West Shore RCMP)
Public’s help sought in search for missing Metchosin man

Steven Grant, 53 has been missing from his home since Jan. 30

The BC SPCA and North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP seized 12 dogs from a breeder on Herd Road in North Cowichan on Tuesday, Feb. 2. (Submitted)
12 dogs seized from North Cowichan breeder due to lack of veterinary care

BC SPCA and RCMP respond to complaint and find several animals in distress

Thirteen Bushnell wildlife cameras are now missing from Oak Bay, believed to be stolen. The cameras capture the presence of deer and the images are processed into data for the pilot project. (Urban Wildlife Stewardship Society Photo)
More wildlife cameras stolen from Oak Bay

Hidden cameras crucial for deer contraception program

Victoria police are investigating a report of an indecent act in the 600-block of Lampson Street Saturday night. (Black Press Media file photo)
Esquimalt woman warns others after indecent exposure

‘It’s OK to feel disgusted:’ woman says experience was violating, traumatizing

Greater Victoria high school student Josiah Plett, 17, will attempt to break three Guinness World Records involving hula hooping and solving Rubik’s cubes in mid-February. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)
VIDEO: Greater Victoria teen tackles 3 world records for solving Rubik’s cubes while hula hooping

Josiah Plett, 17, attempting to break three records in February

Molly is recovering for punctured wounds she suffered from another dog on Jan. 26, 2021 in Parksville. (Submitted photo)
Island woman distraught after little Corgi attacked by larger dog on a walk

Molly the corgi recovering; owner of other dog sought

Mindfulness in May, an art and literary exhibition for youth, is planned for Sooke in May. (Pixabay photo)
Youth art and literary show planned for May in Sooke

Submission deadline is March 31

Mounties in Burnaby are investigating a hit-and-run after a pedestrian was struck early Monday morning. (Phil McLachlan/Black Press Media)
Pedestrian lay unconscious in ditch for half-hour after being struck by car: RCMP

The injured victim of only got the help he needed after regaining consciousness and calling 911

(Black Press Media files)
Elderly Vancouver woman dies after assault at home by men dressed as cops; 2 suspects arrested

Both men were arrested in East Vancouver

hiring
Stats Canada hiring locals to count every person in the country for 2021 census

Stats Canada to hire 32,000 people to collect census data

Rescue crews aided a snowboarder who had ducked the ropes behind the Sky Chair at Cypress Mountain into dangerous avalanche territory on Tuesday night. (Facebook/North Shore Rescue)
Missing snowboarder rescued on Cypress Mountain as search crews warn of avalanche risk

Tuesday night’s rescue was the SAR team’s second rescue in less than two weeks in the area

Hope Search and Rescue aided in finding a skier near the Coquihalla summit on Monday night. (Contributed)
26 SAR members assist in late-night rescue of skier near Coquihalla Summit

Hope, Chilliwack and Central Fraser Valley SAR dispatched

Alina Durham (left) speaks with media about her missing daughter, Shaelene Bell, on Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021 on Ballam Road in Chilliwack. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
VIDEO: Family of missing Chilliwack mom, 23, makes public plea after car found abandoned

Shaelene Keeler Bell was last seen on Saturday, Jan. 30 in Chilliwack

Most Read