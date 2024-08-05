12 more British Columbians appointed to Order of B.C.

New members have made contributions in health care, art and technology, among other fields

Twelve more British Columbians were handed the province's highest honour on Monday (Aug. 5), for contributions they have made in areas such as music, sustainable farming and health care.

Created in 1989, the Order of B.C. recognizes individuals who have excelled in their field and benefited people in B.C. and beyond as a result.

With the 12 new additions on Monday, a total of 515 people are members of the Order.

Those appointed this year include:

John Anderson, West Vancouver

The CEO of global produce company Oppy, Anderson employs thousands of people and runs millions of hectares of farms worldwide. His focus is on sustainability, with initiatives such as making 90 per cent of their packaging recyclable or biodegradable, reducing water consumption by 30 per cent and investing in drought-resistant crops and renewable energy.

Anderson has further donated several million dollars toward causes such as food security and health care. He is also the founder of corporate jet and aircraft company Anderson Air, the services of which Anderson has offered to BC Transplant in times of need.

Brenda Crabtree (Xyolholemo:t), Vancouver

Crabtree has spent the last 40 years revitalizing Indigenous arts and heritage. She helped facilitate an agreement with Emily Carr University to better educational options for Indigenous students, has fostered cultural exchanges between Indigenous communities in B.C. with those in New Zealand and Hawaii, and has helped raise funds for numerous Indigenous arts initiatives.

She helped establish the Crabtree McLennan Emerging Artist designation, which aims to support emerging talent.

Karimah Es Sabar, West Vancouver

As CEO of multiple major pharmaceutical companies, Sabar has secured funding for the launch of numerous health-care companies. In total throughout her career, she raised over $1.5 billion for enterprising health-care ventures.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, she guided national response strategies. Currently, she mentors and champions women in leadership in her roles on multiple advisory boards, including at the University of B.C. She has previously been named one of Canada's top 100 most powerful women.

qiyəplenəxʷ Howard Grant, Vancouver

Grant has been the executive director of the First Nations Summit Society for the last 26 years and a council member of the Musqueam First Nation for the last 37 years. He also spent 10 years working for Indian and Northern Affairs. All of his experience has provided vital expertise during negotiations and in developing partnerships, such as that between the Musqueam, Squamish and Tsleil-Waututh Nation, the First Nations Health Authority and the First Nations Finance Authority.

With a Chinese father and Musqueam mother, Grant has also been dedicated to promoting intercultural understanding, some of which he has touched on his films he has produced. He played a key role in the province's 2014 formal apology to the Chinese community for past wrongdoings.

Lily Lee, West Vancouver

Lee is best known for her dedication to building supports on Vancouver's Downtown Eastside. This is perhaps most evidenced by her establishment of the Lily Lee Community Health Centre Hastings. Lee and her husband Robert Lee have further supported Vancouver through their financial contributions to the YMCA and UBC.

Lee began as a public health nurse and said "...it's important to look after those who need help."

Don Mattrick, Victoria

After developing his first video game at 17 years old out of his parents' Burnaby basement, Mattrick went on to co-found Distinctive Software. Then company was later acquired by Electronic Arts (EA), which became one of the most successful video game studios in the world with hit games such as the NHL, NBA Live, FIFA series and Need for Speed.

Mattrick joined Microsoft in 2007, overseeing their Xbox division, and then became CEO of social gaming giant Zynga. His leadership in tech companies has brought billions of dollars in investments into B.C.

William P.J. McCarthy, Burnaby

One of the province's most impactful philanthropists, McCarthy has made transformative contributions to the BC Cancer and Burnaby Hospital Foundations. He most recently chaired a $60-million campaign in support of Burnaby Hospital's redevelopment. The hospital's new cancer centre will bear his name, the first such honour for a donor.

McCarthy has also been a longtime supporter of First Nations art and culture, often commissioning pieces and arranging gifting plans.

Colin James Munn, North Vancouver

Munn's self-titled debut album in 1988 was the fastest selling release in Canadian history. He has since released 20 studio albums, together of which have earned him eight Juno Awards and an unprecedented 31 Maple Blues Awards. Munn has collaborated with Bonnie Raitt, Mavis Staples, Lucinda Williams, Charlie Musslewhite, Keith Richards, and Buddy Guy.

In 2003 he teamed up with Bryan Adams to put on a series of shows to support people impacted in Kelowna wildfires. He was also a big part of the Commodore “Spirit of John” concerts on behalf of Spirit of the West’s John Mann.

Imant Raminsh, C.M., Coldstream

Raminsh has founded and conducted numerous musical organizations in B.C., including the forerunner of the Prince George Symphony, the Aura Chamber Choir, the Youth Symphony of the Okanagan, and the Nova Children’s Choir. He has studied music in Toronto, Austria and Victoria and had his compositions performed in venues across six continents.

As a violin teacher and mentor, he has inspired countless young musicians throughout B.C. and beyond. He has also worked as a B.C. Parks naturalist, teaching people about the province's natural beauty.

Elana Rosenfeld, Invermere

Rosenfeld moved from Toronto to the small community of Invermere some 32 years ago and co-founded Kicking Horse Coffee. She has since grown it into Canada's largest organic coffee company. That same passion for sustainability led her to to chair the Nature Conservancy of Canada from 2019 to 2021. As a philanthropist, she has donated millions to conservation causes.

Among numerous achievements, Kicking Horse Coffee under Rosenfeld's leadership was named the Best Place to Work in Canada.

Gary Segal, C.M., Vancouver

Focused on humanitarian causes, Segal's philanthropy has made impacts in B.C. and far beyond. Close to home, Segal helped raise $32 million to build a new B.C. Children’s Hospital facility as capital campaign chair for Ronald McDonald House BC and Yukon. Abroad, Segal's Bring Back Hope initiative helps provide children in Ethiopia with access to life-saving surgeries.

His support at UBC has helped fund numerous initiatives, including the development of the Master of Global Surgical Care program.

Catherine Ulrich, Prince George

Ulrich finished her 41-year career in health care as the president and CEO of Northern Health. During her time there, she worked to improve access to care in rural and remote areas, including introducing a rural nursing certificate at the University of Northern B.C. She built crucial relationships with Indigenous people and communities, helping to ensure safety during crises such as wildfires and the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 12 new Order of B.C. members will take part in an official investiture ceremony on Sept. 4.

“This year’s recipients are impressive, not simply because of their outstanding contributions to their communities but also because of the diversity of their achievements," B.C. Lieutenant Governor Janet Austin said in a statement.

Premier David Eby also congratulated the new members.

"You represent the best of the best in our province and serve as an example to us all. Thanks for all that you’ve done and all that you will go on to do," he said.