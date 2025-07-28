120-year-old Peachland church feeling squeezed by town's 'forced' land deal

Congregation feels unfairly pressured to relinquish land to make way for public works office expansion

Leadership at the Peachland Baptist Church say the district’s approach to pursuing acquisition of its Lake Avenue property for a new protective services building is aggressive and at times, combative.

“I understand that they would like to create new offices for town bureaucrats, and our spot probably looks like a great place to build them, but it doesn’t seem right that a charitable organization which has served the community for 120 years should subsidize this plan on land we own and don’t wish to leave” Pastor Lyle Wahl said in a statement.

He said church leadership has made it clear that they don’t want to leave the site, but they are willing to work with the district.

“Our church attendance has doubled since COVID, and we use the building throughout the week. We just don’t understand why they can’t build their plans to the west where they’ve already acquired land adjacent to the lot set aside for the firehall, instead of displacing us.”

Wahl added that the town has suggested the church consider selling its property at below market value or relocating to a less valuable corridor next to the highway. The statement added that the issue of "legal powers to force an expropriation of church property has also been raised."

The statement noted that the district has been actively pursuing the church property since 2021.

“In November 2023, council made a surprise unsolicited offer, less than one‑third of the estimated replacement cost, to buy the land and building. Without sharing formal plans or detailed valuations, the town’s approach has left the church alarmed. Independent appraisers estimate a like‑for‑like replacement cost of nearly $4 million.”

On July 24, the district released a statement saying it was in communication with the church to discuss purchasing its property and relocating the building to a nearby site within the same neighbourhood.

In March, district staff told council that an independent third-party estimator determined the cost of constructing a new protective services building is approximately 30 per cent higher than the original estimate from 2022.

Staff have explored several potential solutions, including a public-private partnership (P3) which could build a facility that would house residential, commercial, retail, and office space, as well as municipal offices, RCMP and BC Ambulance services, and community policing.

The church said it became aware of the broader redevelopment plans through a confidential Request for Expressions of Interest posted online, rather than through direct communication.

It also said the plans were not shared in any public consultation with the church, but that it has offered to “collaborate on a mutually beneficial solution, but its overtures have gone unanswered.”

“This lack of transparency has been especially significant because the referendum approved by voters in 2022 only authorized borrowing up to $17.5 million for a new protective services building, primarily a fire hall, not for expropriation of church land or broader redevelopment,” the church release said.

Church leadership added that the congregation feels unfairly pressured to relinquish land they have owned for over 120 years and which continues serving the community.

Peachland Mayor Patrick Van Minsel has issued a statement in response.

“The District of Peachland has invested a great deal of time and attention to the new firehall project. The request to the Baptist Church is not being made frivolously and our need has not changed now that the church has publicly announced its opposition."

The mayor added that the district has been as transparent as possible when dealing with land negotiations and discussions.

"Council’s pillar is open government, and we are committed to keeping the public informed," he said. "We know there are good people on both sides of this issue working to find a resolution. We will continue to work with the representative of the Peachland Baptist Church to find a resolution and we are pleased to hear they continue to be willing to come to the table."

The District of Peachland is looking forward to positive and collaborative discussions with the best interests of the whole community in mind, the statement concluded.