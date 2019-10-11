A ring made from 14-karat gold with diamonds and garnets was stolen from a vehicle parked on Pine Street on Sept. 27, according to an unsolved crimes report released this week by Nanaimo RCMP. (Photo submitted)

$12,000 ring stolen from parked vehicle in Nanaimo

Handmade gold and diamond ring stolen along Pine Street

A ring said to be worth $12,000 was stolen from a parked vehicle last month, say police.

According to a Nanaimo RCMP unsolved crimes report released this week, the ring was taken sometime during the evening of Sept. 27 from a vehicle parked along Pine Street.

The ring is handmade with 14-karat gold, diamonds and garnets.

Nanaimo RCMP noted two other thefts from vehicles in this week’s report. Sometime overnight on Oct. 5 a backpack with an HP work laptop and an iPhone 7 were taken from a Ford pickup truck parked along Nottingham Drive. The laptop has a sticker that reads NC09220.

On Oct. 6, a thief entered an unlocked vehicle overnight along Country Hills Drive in Cinnabar and stole a wallet with credit cards and other identification.

“Within hours, thieves had used the cards to make transactions at seven different locations throughout Duncan and Nanaimo,” the report noted. “Investigators are currently following up with each location to obtain video surveillance.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345 or contact Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477 or submitting a tip online at www.nanaimocrimestoppers.com.

To read past coverage of unsolved crimes in Nanaimo, click here.

READ ALSO: Woman accidentally hands over diamond ring with spare change


editor@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
UPDATED: Missing 75-year-old woman spotted in Cordova Bay area

Just Posted

Early morning gridlock on Highway 1 following overnight traffic pattern change

Bumper to bumper traffic gets an early start

Federal Election 2019: Advanced voting starts Friday

What you need to know to cast your ballot

UPDATED: Missing 75-year-old woman spotted in Cordova Bay area

Saanich police are asking for public’s help locating her

Family of Lambrick baseball student files claim against school district for severe injury

School district claims students at fault for injury involving pitching machine

BC Ferries 9 a.m. sailings filling up fast

Travellers get an early start on the long weekend

WATCH: Greater Victoria’s top stories of the day

A round-up of the day’s top stories

$12,000 ring stolen from parked vehicle in Nanaimo

Handmade gold and diamond ring stolen along Pine Street

Crime Stoppers most wanted for Greater Victoria for the week of October 8

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: What will you have for Thanksgiving dinner?

Patrons at Our Place enjoyed a hot Thanksgiving dinner Tuesday afternoon. Staff… Continue reading

Final debate behind them, federal leaders begin sprints to Oct. 21 voting day

The final stretch in the federal election campaign has begun

Unemployment rate down after country adds 54,000 jobs in September, StatCan says

Report says 70,000 of the new jobs were full-time, as the number of part-time workers declined

Zero-tolerance policies aimed at stopping bullying not working, say experts

The past few decades have seen innumerable efforts to tackle the issue

B.C. cities endure record-brrrreaking cold snap

Cold snap expected to stick around one more day before weather warms to more seasonal temperatures

New drivers pay most for optional ICBC coverage, David Eby says

Basic insurance only up ‘about $200’ as rate overhaul takes effect

Most Read