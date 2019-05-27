Over 120 years ago the Point Ellice Bridge, commonly known as the Bay Street Bridge, collapsed with a street car full of people on it. More than 50 people died in the wreck turning the lawns of the Point Ellice House into a makeshift morgue. (City of Victoria Archives)

123 years ago: Bay Street Bridge collapses and kills more than 50 people

Point Ellice house became a makeshift morgue

More than 120 years ago the Point Ellice Bridge, commonly known as the Bay Street Bridge, was a mess and now, in 2019 the bridge is still a mess.

On May 26, 1896 a streetcar crowded with 143 people crashed through the Point Ellice Bridge into the Gorge waterway. More than 50 people died in the crash, making it one of the worst accidents in Canadian transit history according to the Royal B.C. Museum.

READ ALSO: City says traffic pattern on Bay Street Bridge will stay as is until October

Passengers were headed towards Macaulay Point Park in Esquimalt for Queen Victoria’s birthday celebrations, but they never made it.

According to the Curious podcast put on by the Museum, the street car fell onto it’s right side into the water so those seated on the right side or in the middle didn’t have a chance.

READ ALSO: Five-month bridge closure poses early impacts on drivers during rush hour

The podcast describes how Point Ellice house became a makeshift morgue, laying out the bodies of those who died in the crash.

Now, 123 years later the bridge is causing headaches but no more death, hopefully, with the eastbound lane closed for the next five months as the restoration takes place.


kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Gunned-down Abbotsford cop was ‘ambushed’ by shooter, Crown says
Next story
Police renew call for public help in search for Island teen

Just Posted

An inside look at Our Place’s Therapeutic Recovery Community

Amenities include a full-size kitchen, gym, weight room and eventually a healing oasis

No charges laid in reported sexual assault at CFB Esquimalt

Reporting sexual assault hugely important, says Ending Violence B.C.

Long days and giving back, revisiting Dodd’s 1977 start in the furniture biz

Gordy Dodd earns Chamber’s lifetime achievement award

Victoria’s Old Burnside School re-opens after renovations and with new mandate

Monday’s reopening had the feel of a block party

123 years ago: Bay Street Bridge collapses and kills more than 50 people

Point Ellice house became a makeshift morgue

VIDEO: Wilson-Raybould and Philpott to run as Independents in fall election

They believe they were shuffled out of Liberal caucus because she would not interfere with SNC-Lavalin

B.C. to be the ‘king of heat’ this summer: meteorologist

Higher wildfire and drought risks will come as a result of the heat

Parts of B.C. under air quality advisory due to wildfire smoke

Environment Canada issued a special air quality statement for several regions

Former Whitecaps player ‘optimistic’ after meeting about alleged harassment

Alleged incidents included rubbing a player’s thigh, sending players sexual text messages, making lewd comments

Gunned-down Abbotsford cop was ‘ambushed’ by shooter, Crown says

Oscar Arfmann faces trial for first-degree murder of Const. John Davidson

Police renew call for public help in search for Island teen

Jordan Holling disappeared in the early hours of Oct. 16, 2017

VIDEO: Sister of accused is third charged in torched SUV death of B.C. teen

Harjot Singh Deo faces second degree murder charge in 2017 death

Facebook, Microsoft sign onto Canada’s declaration on electoral integrity

This includes removing phoney social-media accounts and fake content

Free puppies: Canadian woman issues warning about cruel and unusual scam

Police say there’s little they can do about the scam

Most Read