 Skip to content
  1. Home
  2. News

$124,000 in contraband seized at Agassiz-area prison

Drugs, electronics seized in 2-day incident
Adam Louis
Adam Louis
21618056_web1_171006-AHO-M-nicotine-copy
More than $100,000 in contraband was seized at Mountain Institution near Agassiz.

Correctional officers seized two packages of contraband worth $124,500 in a recent operation at Mountain Institution, a medium-security prison near Agassiz. 

According to a release from Correctional Service Canada (CSC) dated April 16, the contraband was seized in two packages April 12 and 13. The packages contained cannabis concentrate, cannabis buds, crystal methamphetamine, tobacco, cigars, SIM cards, USB charging blocks and cell phones. 

The Agassiz RCMP have been notified and are investigating with the CSC. 

"The Correctional Service of Canada uses a number of tools to prevent drugs from entering its institutions," The CSC stated. "These tools include ion scanners and drug-detector dogs to search buildings, personal property, inmates, and visitors. CSC is heightening measures to prevent contraband from entering its institutions in order to help ensure a safe and secure environment for everyone."

The CSC has set up a phone tip line for all federal institutions to receive information about activities relating to security at CSC institutions. The toll-free number is 1-866-780-3784.

Adam Louis

About the Author: Adam Louis

Read more

More News

Accused in fatal shooting outside Nanaimo fast-food restaurant denied bail
Accused in fatal shooting outside Nanaimo fast-food restaurant denied bail
UNBC researcher helps further understanding of global glacier loss
UNBC researcher helps further understanding of global glacier loss
Cowichan transit workers want strike to end
Cowichan transit workers want strike to end