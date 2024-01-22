127-year-old Vancouver Island sailboat nominated for historical vessel award

Dorothy was restored over the past decade

A “beloved” historical 30-foot sailing yacht that was recently restored by a team of Vancouver Island boat-wrights is nominated for the 2024 Classic Boat Awards.

Over the past decade, Dorothy, the oldest registered, functional sailboat in B.C., has been restored to its former glory by Gabriola Island’s Tony Grove as well as volunteers at the Ladysmith Maritime Society, and has since been moored on Ladysmith’s waterfront.

The ship was first built in Victoria in 1897 by shipbuilder John J. Robinson and was owned by W.H. Langley who “raced her at every opportunity to win an impressive share of silver,” according to an announcement from the Maritime Museum of British Columbia in Victoria which bought the boat in 1995.

The competition, which is supported by Classic Boat magazine, hosts six catagories for restored and historical vessels; Dorothy is nominated for the restored sailing vessel un 40-feet catagory, and it will be competing against others from across the world.

To vote for Dorothy, visit https://awards.classicboat.co.uk.



