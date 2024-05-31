14 arrested during Vancouver protest that blocked vehicle, train traffic

Vancouver police say it plans to recommend charges to Crown

Vancouver police say it will be recommending charges to Crown after 14 people were arrested during a protest Friday (May 31).

Just after 11 a.m., a 911 caller said there were about 100 protesters, “some masked with balaclavas,” were blocking vehicle and Canadian National Railway train traffic in the intersection of Kaslo Street and Grandview Highway.

Police say the protesters refused multiple requests by police to move off the road and tracks, claiming some members of the group “became hostile with police.”

