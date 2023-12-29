14-year-old dies in crash involving riding lawnmower in Nanaimo

Teen pronounced dead after being transported to hospital after incident in Cedar on Dec. 28

A 14-year-old boy died after a collision involving a riding lawnmower and a pickup truck south of Nanaimo this afternoon.

According to Nanaimo RCMP, the incident occurred at about 12:15 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 28. when the lawnmower the teen was operating failed to stop at an intersection, collided with a truck, and flipped over at the intersection of White and Lindsey roads in Cedar.

North Cedar Fire Department, B.C. Ambulance Service and Nanaimo RCMP responded and provided life-saving first aid to the patient at the scene before he was transported to Nanaimo Regional General Hospital by ambulance. The youth’s injuries were critical and he was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The 45-year-old male driver of the pickup remained at the scene and co-operated with investigators.

Drugs and alcohol have been ruled out as factors in the incident. Roads were wet at the time of the incident, an RCMP press release noted. The B.C. Coroners Service was advised and is engaged in the investigation.

“Our thoughts and sincere condolences go to everyone impacted by this tragic incident, including many of the first responders who live and work in the area,” said reserve Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesperson, in the release.

READ ALSO: Visitors’ centre along Nanaimo Parkway permanently closing

READ ALSO: City of Nanaimo expanding grant program for vandalism prevention downtown