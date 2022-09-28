The West Shore RCMP detachment in Langford. (Black Press Media file photo)

14-year-old injured in morning hit and run in Langford

Student hit while waiting for the bus suffered minor injuries

West Shore RCMP is looking for a male driver who fled after a 14-year-old student was struck in Langford.

The collision happened at around 8:50 a.m. on Wednesday (Sept. 28) at the intersection of Sooke Lake and Amy roads.

The student was hit while she was waiting for her bus. She sustained minor physical injuries and is expected to recover. The driver of the vehicle did not stop to check on the student and drove away westbound on Sooke Lake Road.

The suspect is described as a Caucasian man in his 20s, with long blonde curly hair and brown eyes. He was driving a black two-door car with round headlights and the vehicle appeared to be lowered to the ground.

“Police made extensive patrols in the area but have not located the suspect driver or vehicle,” Cpl. Nancy Saggar, spokesperson for West Shore RCMP, said in a statement. “To the suspect driver, you know who you are, please do the right thing and identify yourself to the police.”

Police are asking anyone with information or dash camera footage to come forward.

ALSO READ: Sentencing hearing delayed for driver who caused fatal Central Saanich crash

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

