14-year-old makes fake bomb threat to Prince George restaurant

Prince George RCMP say a fake bomb threat emptied out a local restaurant on Jan. 23.

Staff at the restaurant in the 6400-block of Hart Highway received a call just after 11 p.m. on Thursday from someone threatening to "blow up the place." The restaurant was evacuated while staff and patrons waited for police to arrive.

Prince George RCMP say officers searched the building and determined there was nothing suspicious left inside or outside the restaurant. Through the investigation, officers were able to identify a 14-year-old Prince George boy as the caller.

Investigators went to his home and spoke with him and his guardians. The 14-year-old admitted to making the prank call.

RCMP added the teen isn't known to police and the investigation has been referred to the restorative justice unit.

Prince George RCMP reminded the public that it is an offence to make a false bomb threat. If a person is found to be making false bomb threats, they could be charged with uttering threats or mischief.