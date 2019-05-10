14 years later: Victoria Police seek information on missing woman

Belinda Cameron was last seen May 11, 2005

The Victoria Police Department is asking the public for help in solving a 14-year old disappearance and suspected homicide.

Belinda Ann Cameron was last seen on May 11, 2005 at the Esquimalt Shoppers Drug Mart, in the 800-block of Esquimalt Rad.

She was not reported missing until June 4, 2005, nearly one month later.

At the time of her disappearance, Cameron was 42-years old. She’s an Indigenous woman standing five feet, eight inches tall and at the time had a medium to large build, weighing approximately 170 lbs. She had long, brown hair that she wore parted in the middle, and dark brown eyes.

Cameron’s daughters are now adults and are seeking information into their mother’s disappearance.

Cameron’s disappearance is considered suspicious, and investigators believe she is a victim of foul play.

Her file continues to be investigated by detectives as a homicide.

Anyone with information on where Cameron may be or what happened to her is asked to call the VicPD Historical Case Review Office at 250-995-7390.

