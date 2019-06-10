1,400 classic cars come to Victoria as Northwest Deuce Days return

The ninth annual Northwest Deuce Days is returning to Victoria from July 18-21 (Twitter/ DeucesNorthwest)

Victoria’s Inner Harbour will be graced with a lot more chrome, colour, and the odd painted flame or two as the Northwest Deuce Days makes a comeback.

The ninth Deuce Days event is returning after a three-year hiatus, and it promises to be the biggest one yet. More than 1,400 pre-1952 collector vehicles from across North America will find a place in Victoria over a four-day festival. There will be a special highlight, of course, on hot rods produced in 1932 which affectionately got the nickname Deuce, after the “2” in the year.

This year, more than 600 deuces are expected at the show.

“Northwest Deuce Days takes place every three years and is a highly anticipated event for both visitors and locals alike,” said Al Clark, director of Northwest Deuce Days in a statement. “Classic car and Deuce owners are passionate about their vehicles. They love to reconnect and share stories about their cars.”

The four-day fest includes a busy lineup of events, including an arrival ceremony to the Inner Harbour on July 18, a “poker run”, where participants draw cards as they drive from one Greater Victoria landmark to the next, and a gala dinner on Saturday, July 20.

On Sunday, July 21 is “The Big One,” the official Northwest Deuce Day, where classic cars will be staged throughout the Inner Harbour and on the grounds of the B.C. Legislature.

“An event like Northwest Deuce Days brings a vibe and energy to Greater Victoria that few other events can create,” said Paul Nursey, CEO of Destination Greater Victoria. “The community is genuinely excited to see the classic cars and Deuces, and our warm and welcoming community is the perfect place to host an event that attracts international visitors.”

Northwest Deuce Days runs from July 18 to 21. For more information, you can visit northwestdeuceday.com.

