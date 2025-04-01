148 kilograms of meth hidden in suitcases seized at Vancouver airport

Police say the drugs had a total street value of $500,000

The Canada Border Services Agency says six seizures of drugs at Vancouver International Airport in January and February totalled more than 148 kilograms of drugs, and in each instance, the drugs were concealed in suitcases.

The Canada Border Services Agency says six seizures of drugs at Vancouver International Airport totalled more than 148 kilograms of drugs.

The six drug seizures, which happened in January and February, all involved the drugs being hidden in suitcases. A news release from the agency Monday (March 31) said the 148.8 kilograms of drugs represented a total street value of $500,000.

On Jan. 18 border services officers found 35.7 kilograms of methamphetamine headed to Hong Kong and the drugs were wrapped in gift wrap hidden in two suitcases. Then on Jan. 31, officers found another 28.5 kilograms of methamphetamine also destined for Hong Kong, but this time the drugs were concealed in coffee bags hidden within two suitcases.

On Feb. 16, officers found 23.5 kilograms of methamphetamine this time headed for Australia. The drugs were wrapped in towels soaked with vinegar and cayenne pepper in "an attempt to mask the smell," the release said.

Canada Border Services Agency officers found methamphetamine in suitcases on three different instances on Feb. 19 that included: 16.4 kilograms destined for Australia and the drugs were hidden within various articles of clothing; 19.2 kilograms also headed for Australia and hidden within clothing; and 25.5 kilograms headed for New Zealand and the drugs were in vacuum-sealed packaging with a mixture of "coffee and pepper substance."

The border agency said that in all six instanced, the travellers were arrested and taken into custody by the RCMP's Federal Police Pacific Region unit.