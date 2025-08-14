 Skip to content
15 B.C. search and rescue groups attend specialized tracker training in Quesnel

"It was an inspiring weekend of learning, collaboration, and team building"
Jordy Cunningham
A multitude of search and rescue teams were in Quesnel for a tracking course on Aug. 8-10.

Throughout the weekend, members from 15 different search and rescue groups worked together and went through the British Columbia Tracking Association Society (BCTA) course. In total, seven people earned their Track Aware certification while three others earned their Tracker certification, including Quesnel Search and Rescue (QSAR) member Troy Skog. 

"Congratulations to Troy and all the other Tracking Students for all your hard work, dedication, and keen tracking observations and to those who received Track Aware and Tracker Certifications!!," said QSAR in a social media post. "It was a privilege to train with everyone and we are looking forward to more opportunities again in the future."

Members from the following SAR teams took part in the course;

  • South Cariboo Search & Rescue;
  • Quesnel Search & Rescue;
  • Shuswap Search and Rescue;
  • Central Cariboo Search and Rescue - CCSAR;
  • Fort St. James Search and Rescue;
  • Burns Lake Search & Rescue;
  • Vernon Search And Rescue Group Society;
  • South Columbia Search and Rescue;
  • Central Okanagan Search & Rescue;
  • Ladysmith Search and Rescue;
  • Mackenzie Search & Rescue;
  • Juan de Fuca Search and Rescue;
  • Princeton GSAR.

