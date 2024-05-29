15 cm of snow falls in parts of Cariboo

Tanya Mack said she wished she waited until June to hang her flower baskets

Some residents in the Cariboo woke up to snow Wednesday, May 29. (Tanya Mack photo)

While it was pouring rain in the city, it snowed overnight in the Cariboo area east of Williams Lake Tuesday, May 28.

Parts of the Cariboo such as the Miocene area reported 15 cm of snow fell overnight while Williams Lake got 12.9 mm of rain before midnight.

Tanya Mack of Miocene said they woke up to everything covered in the white stuff on their property.

“I only have my garlic and potatoes and onions planted, but wish I also waited till June to hang my flower baskets and put my herbs on the deck to enjoy the sunshine,” she told the Tribune Wednesday morning.

She said she was in Horsefly Wednesday morning and there was no snow there.

“But we live quite high up, 2,000-feet above Williams Lake.”

Shay Lori of Horsefly posted a video showing her drive into Williams Lake early Wednesday.

She said there were trees down on the highway and it was a stressful drive.

So far 62.5 mm of precipitation has fallen in the month of May in Williams Lake, according to Environment Canada, a welcomed amount considering the parched conditions in the region’s forests have been in for months.

BC Hydro is reporting one power outage in the 5,000 block of Horsefly Road impacting less than five customers.

The cause of the outage is under investigation.

