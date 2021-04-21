15-year-old choked in Beacon Hill tent, Victoria police assaulted while intervening

Police searching for 38-year-old suspect, two officers injured in altercation with park residents

Victoria police are looking for a 38-year-old man after he allegedly assaulted and choked a missing 15-year-old in Beacon Hill Park Tuesday night.

Police were called to the park just after 10 p.m. by paramedics and firefighters who were responding to a medical call. Upon arriving at the park, medical responders learned the 15-year-old – who lives with developmental delays – was choked and assaulted by the man in his tent.

When officers arrived, according to a release from the Victoria Police Department, the victim was being treated for non-life-threatening but potentially life-altering injuries. Police said other people camping in the park stood close by and were interfering while the victim received medical treatment.

The suspect had left the area by this time.

Officers tried to speak to the victim, but numerous people “began to intervene, urging the victim to not speak with officers, to not go to hospital for medical treatment and to leave the area.”

There was a struggle and police called for additional units to respond.

“They began confronting the officers and paramedics and continued to urge the 15-year-old victim to leave the area, physically grabbing the victim and pulling them away,” the release said. “Having significant concern for the victim’s safety, officers apprehended them under the Child, Family and Community Service Act.”

One officer was bitten and another was hit in the mouth with spit as the victim was being carried to an ambulance. The victim was transported to hospital for treatment.

Police are working to locate the suspect, a 38-year-old man who has recent charges that include assault causing bodily harm, assault with a weapon and breaching court-ordered conditions.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the VicPD report desk at 250-995-7654, ext. 1. To report anonymously, call Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

