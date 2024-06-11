15-year-old killed in ATV accident north of Kamloops

Initial evidence suggests teen wasn't wearing seat belt at time of crash, RCMP say

A young teen died in an ATV accident north of Kamloops on Sunday (June 9), marking the second such fatality reported in the province in the last week.

Barriere RCMP say Sunday's crash victim, a 15-year-old boy, was riding along a forest service road about 90 kilometres north of Kamloops when he lost control. The all-terrain vehicle overturned and the teen was seriously injured. A passenger who was riding with him suffered minor injuries.

RCMP arrived on the scene of the accident, near the forest service road's 2-kilometre mark, at 4:30 p.m. to find paramedics and bystanders working on the crash victims. Despite their efforts, the 15-year-old succumbed to his injuries and died.

RCMP say initial evidence suggests the teen wasn't wearing a seat belt.

“This tragic event has had a significant impact on all communities surrounding Barriere,” Corp. Kyle Camalush said in a statement Tuesday (June 11).

The accident came just five days after another fatal ATV incident along a forest service road near Agassiz. RCMP discovered two men down an embankment off the East Harrison Forest Service Road at about 10:40 p.m. on June 4. One of the men was declared dead at the scene, while the second was taken to hospital with serious injuries.