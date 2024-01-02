1,500 B.C. blood donors needed by end of week, says Canadian Blood Services

Drop in donations over holidays causing increased need in first week of 2024

B.C. blood banks need 1,500 more donations by the end of the week to keep up with demand, according to the Canadian Blood Services.

Associate Director of Donor Relations Gayle Voyer said they often see a shortage of blood in the first week of the year, as people are less likely to donate over the holidays and sometimes cancel appointments last minute.

She said demand for blood fluctuates with the number of people requiring surgeries, cancer treatment and other medical care, but that overall it is increasing alongside population growth. From July 1, 2022, to June 30, 2023, Canada’s population grew by 1.16 million people, and B.C.’s increased by 162,729 people, according to Statistics Canada.

Voyer said one of their challenges is expanding their donors to match the rising number of Canadians. In an average year, the service needs 100,000 new donors, on top of reoccurring ones, to keep up with demand nationally.

Voyer said it’s important for potential donors to check in regularly on the Canadian Blood Services’ eligibility criteria, as it is regularly being updated. Most recently, the service changed its guidelines to allow people who were living in France, Ireland or the U.K. in the 1980s and 1990s, during the ‘mad cow’ outbreak, to donate.

Voyer said it is vital that anyone who can steps up.

“Don’t leave it up to someone else because we are asking for your help.”

