$15,000 donation presented to Oak Bay on behalf of longtime volunteer

Frank Ainsworth poses with the Oak Bay Leaf inscribed for his partner, Bob Carter, who passed away in March. (Kendra Crighton/News Staff)

Two significant donations were made Friday on behalf of two longtime Oak Bay volunteers.

Bob Carter, who passed away in March, and his partner of 50 years Frank Ainsworth moved to Oak Bay from Toronto 30 years ago. They moved in July, and by November both were signed up with Oak Bay Volunteer Services.

As part of Carter’s will, a donation of $5,000 for Oak Bay Volunteer Services and $10,000 for creating 50 Oak Bay Leaves, was presented to Oak Bay staff by Ainsworth Friday morning.

Carter approached Oak Bay with the idea of a stainless steel oak leaf design that could be engraved with a message for the recipient. After searching he’d found the perfect one to work with artist Illarion Gallant crafted the oak leaf shaped memento for the district.

Ainsworth was overcome by emotion as he handed the cheques off Friday morning, saying he could feel Carter in the room.

“He’s right here listening to us, he wants to be here and he is here,” he said.