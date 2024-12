It's the lowest monthly number of deaths since September 2020

The B.C. Coroners Service says that 155 people are suspected to have fatally overdosed from the toxic drug supply in October 2024.

It's the lowest monthly number of deaths from the toxic drug crisis since September 2020, according to a news release from the coroners service Monday (Dec. 9).

Between Jan. 1 and Oct. 31, 2024, 1,925 people have died from overdoses in B.C. The coroners service says its a nine-per-cent decrease compared to the first 10 months in 2023.

More to come.