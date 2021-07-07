Victoria police arrested 16 shoplifters at one downtown Victoria business in just three days during a project to prevent theft. (Black Press Media file photo)

16 shoplifters arrested at one Victoria business in three days

Arrests part of Victoria police initiative to prevent thefts

Victoria police arrested 16 shoplifters at one downtown business in just three days during a combating theft initiative.

Project Magnet ran from June 28 to 30 with the goal of protecting Victoria’s downtown businesses community from shoplifters. Officers focused on one retail location in the 1100-block of Douglas Street and arrested 16 people for theft, including five who were already wanted on separate warrants. One person was the subject of 12 outstanding warrants.

“We know that many thefts at local businesses go unreported, and many instances lead to violence against loss prevention officers. This is unacceptable,” VicPD Chief Del Manak said in a statement.

Jeff Bray, president of the Downtown Victoria Business Association, said the project was a big step in welcoming community members back to shopping downtown as pandemic restrictions ease.

Manak added VicPD will look to repeat Project Magnet in the future.

Victoria police arrested 16 shoplifters at one downtown Victoria business in just three days during a project to prevent theft.
