16-year-old dead after falling down gully during hike in B.C.

1 hikers falls down gully, 2nd leaves the trail to find friend

Sea to Sky RCMP say a 16-year-old is dead after a hiking incident in the Lions Bay area on Sunday (May 4).

RCMP, North Shore and Lions Bay search and rescue responded to a report around 3:30 p.m. of two lost hikers who had been separated, according to a news release from police Tuesday. One of the hikers had reportedly fallen down a gully and the other had left the trail to try and find their friend.

Police said North Shore Search and Rescue found and extracted the one hiker.

The second hiker, who had fallen down the gully, was later found unresponsive and taken to hospital, but did not survive.

Sea to Sky RCMP's Squamish detachment is working with the B.C. Coroners Service.