165 people died from toxic drugs in April, BC Coroners Service says

Latest data follows 6 consecutive months where fewer than 160 toxic drug deaths were reported

The BC Coroners Service says that 165 people died from toxic drugs in April.

That's about 5.5 deaths per day, according to the latest data released Tuesday (June 24). The service is also reporting a return to more than 160 fatal overdoses reported to the BC Coroners Service in a month, following six consecutive months of reporting fewer than 160 deaths each month.

Fraser and Vancouver Coastal health authorities continue to report the highest number of unregulated drug deaths this year, with 185 in the Fraser Health region and 155 in the Vancouver Coastal Health region. The two health authorities make up 57 per cent of all deaths in the first four months of April.

The coroners service also said the municipal regions experiencing the highest number of fatal overdoses are Vancouver, Surrey and Greater Victoria.

Between Jan. 1 and April 30, there have been a reported 594 fatal overdoses in B.C. There were 141 deaths reported in March, 133 in February and 155 in January.

BC Coroners Service says that in the first four months of the year, 68 per cent of the fatal overdoses were among those between the ages of 30 and 59. Seventy-seven per cent of the dead were men.

Smoking also continues to be the primary mode of consuming toxic drugs. The data shows about 64 per cent of those who died smoked their substances. The coroners service also says that 47 per cent of deaths happened in a private residence, compared to 21 per cent outdoors.

Shortly after the latest data was released, the B.C. Greens issued a statement urging the provincial government change policies to better help save lives.

More to come.