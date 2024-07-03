$1.6M purchase protects south Vancouver Island waterfront

68.5 hectares of land next to East Sooke Park acquired using Old Growth Nature Fund

Langford-Juan de Fuca MLA Ravi Parmar announced Friday (June 28) that $1,568,920 from the Old Growth Nature Fund will protect 68.5 hectares of waterfront land adjacent to East Sooke Regional Park.

"Our government, under Premier David Eby, has a strong commitment to preserving biodiversity and enhancing our natural heritage," said Parmar. "(The) investment in safeguarding 68.5 hectares of waterfront land adjacent to East Sooke Regional Park underscores our dedication to environmental stewardship and ensuring future generations can enjoy the beauty of our coastal ecosystems."

The B.C. government, the federal government, and seven land trust and conservancy organizations have collaborated to protect 316 hectares of critical old growth and habitat for at-risk species across eight sites, including East Sooke.

This initiative's funding includes $7.9 million from the Old Growth Nature Fund and $8.2 million from private donors and organizations. Environment and Climate Change Canada is providing $50 million over three years to support the preservation of old-growth forests in B.C.

These biodiverse sites in densely populated areas are essential refuges for wildlife such as cutthroat trout, band-tailed pigeons, and horned grebes.

The province has allocated approximately $31 million from the Old Growth Nature Fund to prevent harvesting or development in these areas, aligning with the Old Growth Strategic Review.