17 B.C. wildfire fighters join battle to protect Jasper as blaze burns on

Alberta premier estimates 30-50% of Jasper damaged or destroyed as of Thursday morning

The BC Wildfire Service sent 17 firefighting crew members and four fire engines to Jasper late Wednesday night (July 24) as wildfires entered the alpine town and began devouring structures.

The fire, which forced the evacuation of 25,000 residents and tourists on Monday, scorched its way into the mountain community around 6 p.m. Wednesday after wind gusts caused a sudden surge in activity. Hundreds of firefighters worked to battle the blaze through the night, but Alberta Premier Danielle Smith said Thursday that 30 to 50 per cent of the town's structures may be burned.

“We don’t know which structures have been damaged and which ones are destroyed, but that’s going to be a significant rebuild and significant displacement,” she said.

Several officials estimated the flames were about 100 metres tall when they entered Jasper.

“It’s just a monster at that point. There are no tools we have in our tool box to deal with that at that point. You get out of the way, you retreat,” Pierre Martel, director of fire management at Parks Canada, said. He added that no injuries have been reported so far.

Firefighters continue to battle the wildfire Thursday and are working to save what remains of the popular tourist town. The Canadian Armed Forces have also been called into assist.

The BC Wildfire Service says the engines and crew members it sent were what it could spare while ensuring it still has enough resources to fight the more than 400 blazes burning in B.C.

Jasper evacuees were detoured through B.C. on Monday and Tuesday as they fled the town and made their way back to reception centres in Alberta. B.C. communities along the border did their best to support the influx of thousands of people, with some campgrounds providing sites free of charge and some residents opening up their homes.

Premier David Eby noted earlier in the week that Alberta has supported B.C. in its wildfire fight on numerous occasions, and that B.C. was going to do its best to return the favour.

Dealing with its own evacuation orders though, the province was unable to support the Albertan evacuees for long.

As of Thursday morning, an estimated 1,400 British Columbians are under evacuation order and another 6,000 are under alert, according to the Ministry of Emergency Management and Climate Readiness.

There are 423 wildfires burning in the province, five of which are considered wildfires of note, meaning they are especially visible or pose a threat to the public. Two of those – the Shetland Creek Wildfire south of Ashcroft and Dogtooth Wildfire south of Golden – are believed to have destroyed some structures.

