17-year-old boy missing from Sooke

Tait Bishop was last seen Friday morning at 1 a.m.

A 17-year-old Sooke boy has been reported missing.

Tait Bishop was last seen at his family home Friday morning around 1 a.m. before taking off in a blue truck. The truck is a 2015 Nissan Frontier, with the license plate number JT 2407.

Sooke RCMP believes Bishop may be in the Kemp Lake area.

He is described as a Caucasian male, 17 with brown hair and round rimmed glasses.

Members of the community have searched the area throughout the day, but have had no luck finding Bishop.

Anyone with information on Bishop’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Sooke RCMP at 250-642-5241.

