17-year-old charged with mischief after fire lit in View Royal

A 17-year-old boy has been charged with mischief after a fire was lit along the Galloping Goose Regional Trail in View Royal. (Courtesy West Shore RCMP)

A teenager was arrested for arson after a fire was lit on the Galloping Goose Regional Trail in View Royal.

On Aug. 16, the West Shore RCMP received a complaint from someone who witnessed the youth start a fire beside the trail. The person told the boy to put the fire out but he left the area.

Given the fire’s proximity to foliage, View Royal Fire Rescue was called and crews put out the fire before it spread.

West Shore RCMP also attended and the witness was able to give officers a detailed description of the suspect. Officers located the suspect nearby and arrested the 17-year-old for arson. He was held in custody, appearing in court on Aug. 17, and has been charged with mischief.

“We want to thank the witness for acting quickly and calling for help. The witnesses also tried to put out the fire themselves before help arrived but the fire proved to be too large to extinguish without help from View Royal Fire Department,” said Const. Nancy Saggar, West Shore RCMP media relations officer, in a statement.

