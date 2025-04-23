 Skip to content
Teen dies after hiking accident in Salmon Arm

'Believed to have slipped and fallen' from 200-foot cliff
Heather Black
The Salmon Arm RCMP and Shuswap Search and Rescue both responded to hiking fatality on Bastion Mountain April 21.(Shuswap Search & Rescue-Facebook)

A 17-year-old male is dead after falling from a cliff while hiking on Bastion Mountain in Salmon Arm. 

At 5:52 p.m. on April 21, Salmon Arm RCMP were called to "a tragic hiking incident" involving three local teens.

According to Cpl. James Grandy, the teen was walking ahead of two friends when he disappeared near the top of a 200-foot cliff. 

"(He is) believed to have slipped and fallen," said Cpl. Grandy.

One of the other teens' fathers located the unresponsive victim at the base of the cliff, while responding Shuswap Search and Rescue members rappelled down and confirmed he was deceased. 

"This is another tragic event that will greatly affect our community," Staff Sgt. Simon Scott said in the release. "We're deeply saddened by the tragic loss of a young life. Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences go out to the family, friends, and all those impacted by this devastating event."

The BC Coroner's Service is also conducting its own parallel investigation into the death.

