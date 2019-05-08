Central Saanich Police are appealing for witnesses following a dangerous driving incident. (Peninsula News Review File)

Teen street racer busted, police appeal for witnesses in Central Saanich

Police say the incident happened around noon on April 30 at 7700 block of Central Saanich Road

Central Saanich police are appealing for witnesses after two cars were involved in a dangerous street race at around noon on Tuesday, April 30.

A black Acura and grey Infiniti G35 were involved in a dangerous driving incident police have called “high-risk.”

The incident occurred in the 7700 block of Central Saanich Road and a 17-year-old male driver was issued a ticket and his vehicle impounded for seven days.

ALSO READ: Special Report: Thin blue line stretched with opioid crisis

The police say the investigation is ongoing and are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

“Road safety is our number one priority and we take this very seriously,” said Central Saanich Police Deputy Chief Derren Lench. “Street racing and dangerous driving puts everyone at risk. We’ll continue to use the tools and legislation available to us including the Motor Vehicle Act to make sure people get home safely.”

If you witnessed anything related to this occurrence, police ask you to call 250-652-4441, or make an anonymous report to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.


nick.murray@peninsulanewsreview.com
Most Read