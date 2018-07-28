17-year-old teen dies at Centre of Gravity festival in Kelowna

Girl was taken to hospital after falling into medical distress, police say

A 17-year-old Kamloops girl has died after falling into medical distress at the Centre of Gravity music festival Friday.

Kelowna RCMP said in a statement Saturday that BC Coroners are investigating the sudden death of the teen.

At about 9:30 p.m., Kelowna RCMP responded to the 1600 block of Abbott Street to support the BC Ambulance Service who had responded to the medical emergency.

The girl was rushed to hospital, where she died.

Interior Health has issued a reminder to festival goers to be cautious if using drugs and to not mix substances.

Police said the family has been notified Kelowna RCMP Victim Services Team has been engaged in an effort to support them during their difficult time.

The investigation is ongoing and RCMP said it’s not believe the girl’s death is criminal in nature at this time.


