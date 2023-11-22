18 puppies and their emaciated moms removed from Shuswap property

‘They were so underweight we needed veterinary approval just to give them water’

Eighteen puppies and a pair of emaciated adult dogs are now in the care of the BC SPCA after being removed from a property in Chase.

“The dogs received very little, if any food,” said Eileen Drever, senior officer, protection and stakeholder relations for the BC SPCA in a Nov. 22 media release. “It appears the owner left the dogs and puppies outside to fend for themselves with no visible food or water.”

Drever said the 18 puppies were found huddled together in a completely inadequate, makeshift doghouse surrounded by hazards including sharp chicken wire.

“The two moms had very low body scores, two out of nine,” said Drever. “The dogs’ ribs, hips and spines were clearly visible.”

Drever said an SPCA animal protection officer observed the puppies trying to suckle, but the moms, an American bulldog and a Labrador retriever mix, were so malnourished they did not have enough milk to feed the large number of puppies.

All of the dogs were brought to a veterinary clinic for examination and treatment, and Drever said the moms have been put on a specific refeeding plan.

“They were so underweight we needed veterinary approval just to give them water,” said Drever, adding the two dogs are completely bonded to each other and super friendly. “When the animal protection officer came onto the property, they ran up to him wagging their tails.”

The puppies were also underweight but not as severely as their moms, with a body score of four out of nine. They have been in and out of the veterinary clinic since they arrived at the BC SPCA.

“The puppies were all suffering from diarrhea and were lethargic,” said Drever. “In a rare case for puppies this young, one had a urinary tract infection that is being treated with antibiotics.”

Drever said the puppies are being weighed daily to make sure they stay on track.

The two moms are currently available for adoption but will need to find a forever home that will take both, said Driver. The puppies will be available for adoption in approximately one week.

Support for these dogs and other animals in need at the BC SPCA can be provided at spca.bc.ca/donate/holidays.

