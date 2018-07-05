Nanaimo RCMP officers were standing at the gate of Discontent City on Wednesday night, advising people that no one was allowed to leave or enter the camp because it was a crime scene. GREG SAKAKI/The News Bulletin

18-year-old arrested after a stabbing at Nanaimo’s tent city

Incident happened at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday; victim recovering from a ‘life-threatening stab wound’

A man was arrested after a stabbing at Discontent City on Wednesday night.

Numerous police vehicles were at the location and Nanaimo Fire Rescue was called out for medical aid a little after 7:30 p.m. B.C. Ambulance Service was also at the scene.

An 18-year-old male suspect was found a short distance from the crime scene and was arrested and a 27-year-old man was taken to hospital with a life-threatening stab wound, according to a Nanaimo RCMP press release.

No one was allowed in or out of tent city for more than an hour because it was considered a crime scene.

The suspect was arrested with one count of aggravated assault and was expected to appear in Nanaimo provincial court today, July 5. The victim remains in hospital.

Anyone with information is asked to call Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345 and quote file No. 2018-23881 or contact Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477 or submitting a tip online at www.nanaimocrimestoppers.com.

Previous story
Rare white raven seen on Vancouver Island
Next story
UPDATE: Teenager dead after being struck by passenger train in South Surrey

Just Posted

UPDATE: Tugwell Creek wildfire 50 per cent contained

The Tugwell Creek wildfire is now 50 per cent contained, according to… Continue reading

Latest plans for Burnside-Gorge housing project released

88 below-market residential units are proposed for the site at 496/498 Cecelia Rd.

No evacuations planned due to wildfire near Sooke

‘There is no concern whatsoever right now for the fire to reach structures in the area,’ officials say

Baby deer gets police escort to the vet

Sidney/North Saanich RCMP say it had been struck by a car

CRD is asking you for answers to some big questions about regional parks

What you think are the spending priorities for regional parks, from land… Continue reading

VIDEO: Cute bear cubs playing in pool

Orphaned brother and sister cared for at Critter Care facility

Vancouver Island father and son reported missing while camping

Jan Stelmaszyk and his son Matt Bartnik have been camping on Vancouver Island

You’ve got male: Calgary police nab naked man driving Canada Post truck

The report said the driver was throwing clothes out of the window

B.C. travel vloggers ID’ed as three hikers who died at Shannon Falls

Trio were known for daring stunts out in nature as seen on YouTube

B.C. woman trapped under 700 pound safe overnight

Woman taken to hospital after being extricated from under safe

18-year-old arrested after a stabbing at Nanaimo’s tent city

Incident happened at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday; victim recovering from a ‘life-threatening stab wound’

UPDATE: Teenager dead after being struck by passenger train in South Surrey

It happened shortly after 10 p.m. in Crescent Beach

White raven attracts attention on Vancouver Island

Rare bird seen near family farm in Coombs

Okanagan hosts 4H clubs from across B.C.

Stock Show this weekend in Armstrong

Most Read