18-year-old facing murder charge after stabbing outside B.C. high school

Mehakpreet Sethi was killed outside Tamanawis Secondary school in Surrey

An 18-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder in connection to the November 2022 death of Mehakpreet Sethi.

Mehakpreet Sethi, 18, of Surrey, died after being stabbed outside Tamanawis Secondary school in Newton, located at 12600 66 Ave., on Nov. 22, 2022.

The suspect was a minor at the time of his arrest, so his name will not be released, Sgt. Timothy Pierotti spokesman for the Integrated Homicide Investigation, said at a press conference Tuesday (Nov. 21). The charges were announced just a day shy of the one-year anniversary of Sethi’s death.

IHIT said investigators do not believe the fatal stabbing is tied to gangs.

“This was an isolated incident between two people who were known to each other,” Pierotti said. “It was not a random attack.”

Punjabi media reported on X (formerly known as Twitter) that the victim was there to pick up his younger sibling from the school but IHIT would not confirm those details.

In a statement released Nov. 22, 2022, Ian McGennis, the principal of Tamanawis Secondary school, stated that the victim was “not a member of our school community.”

