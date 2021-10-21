B.C. Hydro crews investigating power outages in an area from Metchosin to Sooke. (Graphic - B.C. Hydro)

UPDATED: 2,200 homes without power in Sooke region

B.C. Hydro crews investigating

More than 2,200 homes in an area spanning from Metchosin to Port Renfrew are without power, B.C. Hydro says.

The biggest outage – 1,146 – is east of West Coast Road and west of La Bonne Road. The area has been without power since 12:23 p.m.

Trees have fallen on powerlines in two areas of Sooke – north of Shambrook Drive and in the 5700-block of Sooke Road, while another 422 homes are without power in an area west of Jordan River to Port Renfrew.

