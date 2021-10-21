UPDATED: 2,200 homes without power in Sooke region

More than 2,200 homes in an area spanning from Metchosin to Port Renfrew are without power, B.C. Hydro says.

The biggest outage – 1,146 – is east of West Coast Road and west of La Bonne Road. The area has been without power since 12:23 p.m.

Trees have fallen on powerlines in two areas of Sooke – north of Shambrook Drive and in the 5700-block of Sooke Road, while another 422 homes are without power in an area west of Jordan River to Port Renfrew.

