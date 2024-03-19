$1,800 parrot stolen from Salmon Arm pet store

The sun conure was taken from Critters on Monday, March 18

With assistance from a thief, a beloved parrot has flown the coop from Ed’s World of Critters and Supplies, with a $200 reward offered for his safe return.

The vibrant yellow and orange sun conure went missing from the pet store at around 11: 30 a.m. on Monday, March 18, manager Jenny Ritchie said, adding that staff had put him back in his cage at 11 a.m., but didn’t notice him missing until around noon. The bird-napping occurred while one staff member was unloading an order at the side door and another busy in the fish room, leaving just one attendant up front.

None of them witnessed the bird being taken, but Ritchie, who wasn’t working that day, said the exterior security cameras did show someone enter the store with an open backpack and leave with it securely zipped up. She added that the bird is valued at about $1,800, but that’s secondary to the bird itself.

“We’re more concerned with getting him back because it’s too cold out there for him,” Ritchie said. “We just want the bird back safely. We’re offering a $200 reward no questions asked. If you bring him back to us, we’ll be happy campers.”

Before reporting the theft to the RCMP, staff did ensure that the parrot didn’t disappear by some other means. Ritchie said they reviewed the outer security footage, there are no cameras inside the store and didn’t see the bird fly out the door. She also confirmed that they don’t currently have any on-site cats for adoption that would require interrogation.

The visually striking bird also makes a vocal impact and is “notoriously loud,” but when put into a dark space, such as a backpack, they go quiet. The chatty little bird is also “very friendly, and would have happily jumped onto someone’s hand,” making his theft even easier.

“There’s been a lot of community support,” Ritchie added. “That [Facebook] post has been shared a ton.”

She asks that anyone with information on the bird, which has a numbered band on his leg, or the person who took him to contact the Salmon Arm RCMP at 250-832-6044, or Critters directly at 250-832-0604.

