People walk along the seawall around Stanley Park in Vancouver, Wednesday, March 23, 2011. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

People walk along the seawall around Stanley Park in Vancouver, Wednesday, March 23, 2011. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

19 B.C. communities break temperature records as spring weather finally arrives

Oldest record was from 1922, broken in Prince George, while Kamloops was the hottest spot in Canada

B.C. saw its first Saturday to reach over 20 C in several months, bringing with it a number of heat records across the province.

According to Environment Canada, the oldest heat record to be broken Saturday (April 29) happened in Prince George. There, the community saw temperatures reach 24.5 C, surpassing 23.9 C recorded in 1922.

While many enjoyed the first bit of warm weather of spring, dozens were kept on high alert as the sudden spike in heat brought with it quickened snowmelt leading to fast-paced and swollen rivers.

READ MORE: Rivers around Cache Creek under flood watch; 25-52 mm of snowmelt in B.C. recorded Saturday

Across Canada, Kamloops was the hottest spot in Canada on Saturday, at 31.6 C, while Komakuk Beach in The Yukon was the coldest, at -23.1 C.

Other B.C. communities that broke records Saturday include:

Blue River Area: 25.5 C (23.1 C set in 1998)

Burns Lake Area: 22.8 C (22.2 C set in 1979)

Cache Creek Area: 31.2 C (28.9 C set in 1957)

Clinton Area: 24.5 C (21.1 C set in 1979)

Comox Area: 21.8 C (21.7 C set in 1958)

Courtenay Area: 21.8 C (21.7 set in 1958)

Kamloops: 31.6 C (28.3 set in 1957)

Kelowna: 28.2 C (26.7 set in 1968)

Lytton: 30.7 C (30.6 C set in 1957)

Merrit: 29 C (27.2 C set in 1926)

Pemberton Area: 30 C (28 C set in 1989)

Port Hardy: 22 C (20.5 C set in 1989)

Powell River: 22.7 C (21.9 C set in 1989)

Prince George: 24.5 C (23.9 C set in 1922)

Puntzi Mountain: 23.9 C (23.6 C set in 1979)

Squamish Area: 26.1 C (26 C set in 1998)

Trail Area: 30 C (28.3 C set in 1957)

Vernon: 27.5 C (25.6 C set in 1957)

Williams Lake: 25.4 C (22.5 C set in 1979)

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

News and Weather

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Rivers around Cache Creek under flood watch; 25-52 mm of snowmelt recorded in B.C. Saturday

Just Posted

Artist Tanya Bub and Breanne Beckette, senior manager of Wild Animal Rehabilitation Centre, celebrate more than $10,000 raised through Bub’s sculpture show to support the BC SPCA site in Metchosin. (Courtesy Tanya Bub)
Driftwood wildlife raises more than $10K to help the real deal in Metchosin

Leave a Legacy Month marks a time for donors to consider options for legacy giving and what matters to them. (Image supplied by Victoria Foundation)
‘Everyone has been touched by somebody else’s generosity’: May marks Leave a Legacy Month

A photo of Lance Caven from the early days of his firefighting career. (Courtesy City of Langford)
VIDEO: Assistant Fire Chief Lance Caven honoured in Langford

John Hillman takes the final 13 laps of his 103-lap fundraiser walking around his Oak Bay courtyard to raise cash for Save the Children in 2022. This year, at 104, he’ll make 104 laps starting May 1 at 10:30 a.m. in the Carlton House courtyard. (Black Press Media file photo)
At 104, Oak Bay veteran embarks on annual 10-day walking fundraiser