19 impaired New Year’s drivers taken off Vancouver Island roads by Highway Patrol

Officers issued driving prohibitions ranging from 24 hours to 90 days

BC Highway Patrol took 19 impaired drivers off the roads on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day to ring in 2025.

Through a combination of check stops and roving patrols all over Vancouver Island, officers issued 19 impaired driving prohibitions ranging from 24 hours to 90 days, according to a news release by BC Highway Patrol.

"BC Highway Patrol officers, alongside other first responders, give up time with friends and family on New Year’s Eve to ensure that everyone is safe," said Insp. Adam Tallboy, Officer in Charge of BC Highway Patrol Vancouver Island. "I am grateful that our BC Highway Patrol officers made sure no one got hurt — including the 19 impaired drivers themselves."

Insp. Tallboy encourages everyone to resolve in 2025 to make good choices about driving sober and staying safe on the roads.