19 Wing Comox aircraft declares airborne emergency

Emergency related to an engine issue: no impact to operations occurred

An Aurora aircraft from 407 Long Range Patrol Squadron at 19 Wing Comox declared an airborne emergency Thursday afternoon around 2 p.m.

According to 2nd Lt. Alexandra Hejduk, public affairs officer for 19 Wing Comox, the emergency was related to an engine issue.

“The crew shut down the engine in question, as a precaution,” she noted in an email to The Record. “Flight safety protocols on the ground were also followed, which included the attendance of a 19 Wing fire rescue truck and a truck from the Comox Fire Department.”

She noted the aircraft landed without any issues and the airborne emergency was declared over at approximately 2:15 p.m., with no impact to operations.

“The crew had been doing a test flight and had been in the air for half an hour when the incident occurred,” Hejduk added.


