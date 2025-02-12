19 Wing Comox hosts Canada-wide explosives exercise

Armed forces members from across Canada gathered this month in Comox for the annual Taz Runner exercise.

Armed forces members from across Canada gathered this month in Comox for the annual Taz Runner exercise.

The Air Force-led exercise gives explosives crews the chance to learn from and work with each other. Explosives disposal is a complicated skill, requiring constant training. Since the crews are very tight-knit and specialized, they benefit greatly from working closely with each other to ensure they can handle their jobs safely and effectively.

The exercise is held in Comox because of the weather, variety of locations and the explosives range on site. It is one of the few joint exercises held in winter, and gives members the chance to maintain their skillset and upgrade the tools in their arsenal.

On Feb. 11, crews participated in a mock disposal of a variety of IEDs (Improvised Explosive Devices) that are often found in conflict areas around the world. These range from pipe bombs to backpacks to pressure cookers and more. The crews worked to dispose of and deactivate the devices using a variety of techniques.

The event has been run since 2012, each year at the 19 Wing Comox air base.