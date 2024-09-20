Vancouver Island gymnast facing long recovery after life-altering injuries

Comox Valley resident Taylor Parker is on a long road to recovery after Hornby Island accident

Taylor Parker, a 19-year-old gymnast and rugby player from the Comox Valley was injured on Hornby Island on Aug. 23. She was at a summer gathering when she slipped during a gymnastics move. She suffered a severe neck injury that has left her paralyzed from the chest down.

She faces a long journey of rehabilitation and recovery. She was first brought by boat, then ambulance, to Nanaimo Hospital where she underwent a CT scan to see how bad her injuries were. She was then sent to Vancouver General Hospital where she underwent an intense six-hour surgery.

While still early in her recovery, it is expected that she will be in Vancouver for five to six months for recovery and rehabilitation. Parker has just been transferred from ICU to the spinal ward.

Parker graduated from Vanier Secondary in 2023 and attended a rugby tournament in Portugal in March of 2023. The community raised funds for her trip then by collecting bottles.

To aid in the expenses for her recovery, please see the GoFundMe: https://gofund.me/1d76d0db