A teen suspect is in custody after allegedly stealing a BC Transit bus and crashing it into a rock wall in View Royal. (Black Press Media file photo)

Teen suspect in custody after allegedly crashing stolen bus into rock wall

After a quick break in View Royal, driver returns to find his bus gone

A 19-year-old who allegedly took a bus for a joyride and ended up crashing into a rock wall has been arrested.

On Wednesday morning, a BC Transit driver returned from his break while parked at Victoria General Hospital to find his bus had been stolen.

Shortly after the driver called police at 6:42 a.m., another call came in notifying officers that a man was seen running from a bus that had just crashed into a rock wall on Herbate Road near the Barker Road intersection in View Royal.

There were no passengers on the bus at the time.

READ MORE: RCMP recover stolen vehicles after man spots his truck on the road in Langford

Officers then received a call from a nearby resident in the 2700-block of Herbate Road, stating a man had broken into a home but had run away when the resident approached him.

Police quickly located the suspect and the 19-year-old was placed in police custody.

He was expected to appear in court later that morning.

ALSO READ: West Shore RCMP recovers stolen bike after stopping man for riding without helmet

@iaaronguillen
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

aaron.guillen@goldstreamgazette.com

BC TransitWestshore RCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
It’s clear face shields are an important piece of personal protective equipment
Next story
Health Canada approves serological test to detect COVID-19 antibodies

Just Posted

Teen suspect in custody after allegedly crashing stolen bus into rock wall

After a quick break in View Royal, driver returns to find his bus gone

United Way of Greater Victoria shares collaboration, innovation with new webinars

Series launches May 12, aims to unite philanthropic leaders with local businesses

McKenzie Interchange project on track to finish this summer

Transit stops, landscaping, lighting yet to be completed

New Saanich development provides options for people struggling to find housing

Residents begin moving into new affordable housing units this week

VIDEO: Homemade pedestrian scramble crosswalk in Saanich removed by police

Police call it ‘a huge safety concern,’ ask others not to copy the idea

Trudeau not ready to talk about extending U.S. travel ban, even as deadline approaches

Prime minister says conversations with U.S. president are ongoing

Health Canada approves serological test to detect COVID-19 antibodies

Testing will help inform public health decisions to protect the health of Canadians.

‘Rapid, serial dating’ a no-go even as people expand their pandemic bubbles: Dr. Henry

Slow and steady is the name of the dating game right now, top doctor says

It’s clear face shields are an important piece of personal protective equipment

Island man finds a design and decides to produce them using a 3D printer

Help the Victoria News continue its mission to provide trusted local news

In a blindingly short time, the world’s a very different place. The… Continue reading

B.C. man frustrated with Canada Post after gun delivery stolen from front door

Penticton gun owner expresses frustration at method of delivery by Canada Post

B.C. sees spike in search and rescue calls ahead of COVID-19 restrictions easing

Search and rescue groups, made up of volunteers, risk contracting COVID-19 when they rescue strangers

One person dead in boating accident off Hornby Island

Two people involved, one man recovered with hypothermia

COVID-19: Vernon emergency shelter first in province to add sleeping pods

Turning Points and BC Housing partnered to introduce extra safety measure amid pandemic

Most Read