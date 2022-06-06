This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows a monkeypox virion, obtained from a sample associated with the 2003 prairie dog outbreak. On Wednesday, May 18, 2022, Massachusetts has reported a rare case of monkeypox in a man who recently had traveled to Canada, and investigators are looking into whether it is connected to recent cases in Europe. (Cynthia S. Goldsmith, Russell Regner/CDC via AP)

This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows a monkeypox virion, obtained from a sample associated with the 2003 prairie dog outbreak. On Wednesday, May 18, 2022, Massachusetts has reported a rare case of monkeypox in a man who recently had traveled to Canada, and investigators are looking into whether it is connected to recent cases in Europe. (Cynthia S. Goldsmith, Russell Regner/CDC via AP)

1st case of monkeypox confirmed in B.C.; risk to public remains low, says BC CDC

This marks the first case of the disease in the province, adding to the 77 confirmed cases across the country

A case of monkeypox has been confirmed in Vancouver, the BC Centre for Disease Control confirmed Monday (June 6).

Vancouver Coastal Health is following up on the case, officials said.

This marks the first case of the disease in the province, adding to the 77 confirmed cases across the country, as of June 3.

Monkeypox is a viral disease which includes symptoms such as skin lesions, fever and body aches. It can spread from person to person through contact with sores and multi-touch items like bedding or towels.

More than 700 cases of infection have been found in non-endemic countries since May 2022, with a majority found within Europe.

“Infections caused by a West African clade have also been diagnosed in Canada and the United States,” the BC CDC said. “This clade tends to cause mild disease.”

The risk of monkeypox remains low, according to officials.

People who have been exposed should monitor for symptoms, which can present from five to 21 days after exposure. If symptoms develop, visit a health care professional and limit close contact, including sexual contact with others.

More to come.

