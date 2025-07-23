1st day of hearing for fitness of accused in fatal B.C. Lapu Lapu festival

Hearing is to determine mental fitness to stand trial for 11 second-degree murder charges

The accused killer in the Lapu Lapu festival vehicle attack appeared in court Wednesday (July 23) for a hearing to determine if he is mentally fit to stand trial.

Kai-Ji Lo, 30, has been charged with 11 counts of second-degree murder as of July 22, when B.C. Prosecution Service reviewed additional evidence and approved three additional charges on Tuesday. He was initially charged on April 27 with eight counts of second-degree murder.

The accused appeared in court wearing a dark blue sweatshirt. He waved to someone in the public seating area before the hearing began.

Lo briefly spoke with his lawyer. He only spoke publicly when asked if he would like for the court proceedings to occur in French. When asked, he said "no."

At times during the hearing, Lo looked around the courtroom.

Judge Reg Harris confirmed the publication ban that was imposed on May 2 would stay in place. The basis of the assessment, why it's necessary, where it happened, and the corresponding results remain under a publication ban, Harris confirmed.

Lo is accused of driving a vehicle into the crowd at the Lapu Lapu street festival in Vancouver on April 26.

Eleven people were killed in the attack, including ten adults and a five-year-old girl. At least two dozen other people were injured.

The hearing to determine whether Lo is mentally fit to stand trial is expected to continue on Thursday at the provincial court in Vancouver.

– With files from Lauren Collins