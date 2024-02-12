1st-degree murder charge in fatal hit-and-run of cyclist on Vancouver Island

Steve Squires of Cumberland has been charged with murder and leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death

Steve Squires (photo) of Cumberland has been charged with murder and leaving the scene of an accident in connection with the fatal hit-and-run of Courtenay resident Rod Kelly. The incident happened on Feb. 8. Squires made his first court appearance on Feb. 11. Photo via Facebook

1 / 1 Steve Squires (photo) of Cumberland has been charged with murder and leaving the scene of an accident in connection with the fatal hit-and-run of Courtenay resident Rod Kelly. The incident happened on Feb. 8. Squires made his first court appearance on Feb. 11. Photo via Facebook Advertisement

A Vancouver Island man has been charged with first-degree murder in the hit-and-run of a cyclist near the Comox Valley.

On the evening of Feb. 8, Rod Kelly was run down while cycling on the Comox Parkway, between Courtenay and Cumberland. He was found by a passerby who called 911. He later died in hospital.

Steve Squires faces one count of murder and one count of failing to stop after an accident resulting in death.

He remains in custody.

RELATED: Cyclist dead after suspected hit-and-run on Comox Valley Parkway

Police were photographed in Cumberland, investigating a Nissan Titan truck with damage to the front end consistent with an impact on Saturday in Cumberland.

This is the second tragedy the Kellys have dealt with in recent years. In 2018, Leanne Kelly, Rod’s sister, was a victim in a double murder in a Courtenay home. Michael Simard of Courtenay is serving a life sentence for two-second degree murder convictions.

RELATED: Island double murderer sentenced to life in prison

Squires is scheduled to reappear in court on the morning of Feb. 29.

NEWSLETTER: Sign up for local news updates to your email