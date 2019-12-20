Local old-timer hockey team, the Blackhawks, on the ice at Pearkes 52-year-old Gold rink, which is set to be replaced in 2020. (Travis Paterson/News Staff)

$2.6M ice slab replacement to begin at Pearkes this spring

The concrete ice slab is past its life expectancy

The Pearkes Gold rink will be closed from spring 2020 to fall 2021 as Saanich replaces the 52-year-old ice slab.

The 2018 Saanich Strategic Facilities Master Plan indicated that the concrete slab under the ice at the Gold Arena had surpassed its life expectancy. Facility staff identified numerous cracks in the concrete and it was concluded that the slab would need to be replaced in three to five years. A need for seismic upgrades at the Gold rink was also noted in the strategic plan.

READ ALSO: Saanich looks for financial assist to improve hockey arena

The $2.6-million project begins with ice removal in early April so the permafrost under the slab can melt before construction begins in the fall. Aside from the slab, Saanich is also planning to replace the ice melt pit, elevator, boards, glass, nets and flooring. The Gold Arena will be closed during construction, but the rest of the Pearkes facilities – including the Green rink – will remain open.

The District hopes the planned closure will allow residents to make other plans. Recreation staff are working to assist rink users so everyone’s ice needs are met.

READ ALSO: Third rink needed immediately at Pearkes, say users

The planned closure is also part of an effort to mitigate the risks to the recreation centre’s foundation. If the slab fails and compromises the whole recreation centre’s foundation, the cost of the project would increase significantly, explained Graham Thomson, Pearkes manager. That could result in the facility being shut down for an extended period.

The District has also identified a need for more ice in the municipality and, during the 2020 budget deliberations, council will review a request for funding for a study to identify the feasibility of adding a third rink to Saanich.

@devonscarlett
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

devon.bidal@saanichnews.com

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. bear feeding crackdown finds hundreds of human offenders
Next story
MLA Adam Olsen named interim BC Green Party leader

Just Posted

Appeal for Oak Bay father who killed daughters cites 11 errors during trial

Andrew Berry was sentenced to life in prison for the murders of Aubrey, 4, and Chloe, 6

It’s been one year since the ‘most destructive’ wind storm hit B.C.’s south coast

Environment Canada meteorologist predicts more storms like it in future

West Shore RCMP arrest two suspects wanted for serious crimes

Police say there is no connection between the suspects

Victoria drug dealer granted ‘unusual appeal’: Judge deems fentanyl found was for personal use

Appeal reduces Dezmond White’s sentence from two years to just 90 days

$2.6M ice slab replacement to begin at Pearkes this spring

The concrete ice slab is past its life expectancy

VIDEO: Oak Bay father who killed daughters eligible for parole after 22 years

Andrew Berry get life sentence for the murders of Aubrey, 4, and Chloe, 6, on Christmas Day 2017

Greater Victoria wanted list for the week of Dec. 17

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Will you be travelling over the holidays?

Stockings hung by the fireplace, the smell of turkey wafting through the… Continue reading

UPDATE: One person dead as winter storm wreaks havoc on southern B.C. highways

70 centimetres of snow has fallen on the Coquihalla Highway

B.C. bear feeding crackdown finds hundreds of human offenders

Garbage cans, fruit trees, pet food can be fatal attractions

Curtis Sagmoen found guilty of threatening Okanagan sex worker with firearm

Crown seeks two years in jail and 36 months probation for Sagmoen

Bylaw shuts down ‘Santa’s Village’ made by B.C. man for kids with autism

City cites wrong zoning and other problems, operator says proceeds went to autism school

B.C. doctor warns of inhaling non-medical nitrous oxide, or laughing gas, in recent case

A Richmond doctor says a 20-year-old woman came into his care suffering visual, auditory hallucinations

Middle-of-the-night ‘gun fight’ turns out to be four B.C. men in Nerf-gun battle

A neighbour called to report that several people were arguing and threatening to shoot each other

Most Read