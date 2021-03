A 2.8-magnitude quake was recorded by the U.S. Geological Survey six kilometres east of North Saanich. (Map courtesy of USGS)

A minor earthquake was felt in Greater Victoria just before 1 p.m. Wednesday.

A 2.8-magnitude quake was recorded by the U.S. Geological Survey six kilometres east of North Saanich at a depth of 19.6 km.

Earthquakes Canada noted it was felt in Sidney, Saanich and Victoria. There are no reports of damage and the agency didn’t expect any.

