2 B.C. ministers going to Europe on trade mission next week

Jobs minister and minister of state for trade will depart on June 9, with stops in England, France and the Netherlands.

B.C. is sending two ministers on a second trade mission this month, this time to Europe.

Premier David Eby is already in Japan leading a large delegation of representatives from government, business and academia.

Jobs, Economic Development and Innovation Minister Diana Gibson and Minister of State for Trade Rick Glumac will be in Europe from June 9 to 14. They will represent the province at three major tech conferences: London Tech Week in England, VivaTech in Paris, France and GreenTech Amsterdam in the Netherlands.

B.C. technology and agricultural technology will be on display at these events.

The province is pitching the trip as another in a series of responses to U.S. President Donald Trump's tariffs. The European Union is B.C.'s fifth-largest export destination.

"Now more than ever, it's critical that we reach into new markets and promote B.C. as a competitive destination for business across all sectors," Gibson said. "We will be meeting with investors, key government officials and stakeholders to build connections and showcase our world-class, made-in-B.C. technology."

More to come.