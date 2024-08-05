2 B.C. residents killed in collision with truck in southern Alberta

Man and woman both in their 70s, residents of Qualicum Beach

A man and a woman from Vancouver Island who were both in their 70s have died in a crash in southern Alberta.

RCMP say officers responded to a two-vehicle collision on Highway 22 north of Cremona, Alta., on Saturday afternoon.

They say the occupants of a Toyota Corolla — a 76-year-old man and a 75-year-old woman — died at the scene.

Police say they were both residents of Qualicum Beach, B.C.

The driver of the other vehicle, a Ford F350, was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say they’re still investigating the cause of this collision.

The Canadian Press