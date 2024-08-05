 Skip to content
  1. Home
  2. News

2 B.C. residents killed in collision with truck in southern Alberta

Man and woman both in their 70s, residents of Qualicum Beach
The Canadian Press
web1_31000836_web1_220520-rda-bitcoin-scam-alberta-rcmp-rcmp_1
Two B.C. residents in their 70s were killed in a crash with a truck in southern Alberta on Aug. 3, 2024, according to RCMP. (Black Press Media file photo)

A man and a woman from Vancouver Island who were both in their 70s have died in a crash in southern Alberta.

RCMP say officers responded to a two-vehicle collision on Highway 22 north of Cremona, Alta., on Saturday afternoon.

They say the occupants of a Toyota Corolla — a 76-year-old man and a 75-year-old woman — died at the scene.

Police say they were both residents of Qualicum Beach, B.C.

The driver of the other vehicle, a Ford F350, was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say they’re still investigating the cause of this collision.

READ ALSO: ‘A moral issue’: Canadian funeral directors warn of unauthorized obituaries

The Canadian Press

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up