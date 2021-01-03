Sgt. Andrew Harnett, 37, of the Calgary Police Service is shown inthis undated handout image provided by the police service. The Calgary Police Service is releasing the name of an officer killed in the line of duty on New Year’s Eve. The service says Harnett, a 12-year veteran of the force, died on Thursday night after being hit by a driver allegedly fleeing a traffic stop. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Calgary Police Service *MANDATORY CREDIT*

Sgt. Andrew Harnett, 37, of the Calgary Police Service is shown inthis undated handout image provided by the police service. The Calgary Police Service is releasing the name of an officer killed in the line of duty on New Year’s Eve. The service says Harnett, a 12-year veteran of the force, died on Thursday night after being hit by a driver allegedly fleeing a traffic stop. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Calgary Police Service *MANDATORY CREDIT*

2 charged in murder of Calgary cop appear in court, to stay in custody for bail hearing

Harnett joined the force 12 years ago after serving as a military police officer for 2 1/2 years

Two teens charged with first-degree murder in the death of a Calgary police officer appeared in court Saturday as the investigation into the incident continued.

The 17-year-old and 19-year-old Amir Abdulrahman are set to remain in custody until their bail hearing on Monday, police said in a news release.

The teens turned themselves in on Friday afternoon, less than 24 hours after Sgt. Andrew Harnett was killed during a traffic stop.

Police have said that 37-year-old Harnett was struck and dragged by an SUV that he pulled over just before 11 p.m. on New Year’s Eve.

READ MORE: Calgary police officer struck, killed during traffic stop on New Year’s Eve; suspect at large

As the investigation progresses, police said they were grateful for an outpouring of support from the public.

“There is no doubt we are all feeling this loss, but please know this community support is helping us all navigate this difficult time,” Calgary Police Chief Mark Neufeld said. “Knowing you are thinking of Andy, his family and our policing family, when you yourselves are dealing with all of the uncertainty and challenges of the past year, is comforting to say the least.”

The police service said that those wishing to express their grief and solidarity can participate in a “blue campaign” by tying blue ribbons on homes and throughout communities, or displaying blue porch lights.

Those who want to send condolences to Harnett’s family can email condolences@calgarypolice.ca.

For now, police said, the family is requesting privacy.

Harnett joined the force 12 years ago after serving as a military police officer for 2 1/2 years. He leaves behind a spouse, Neufeld said.

Harnett also helped investigators identify the suspects before he died, the chief said, but gave few details.

“Part of the reason we’ve been able to progress this investigation as quickly as we have was as a direct result from some exceptional police work done by Andrew prior to his death,” Neufeld said.

“He is helping us solve this and bring those responsible to justice.”

Neufeld said video footage from a police vehicle’s dashcam and Harnett’s own body camera has proven useful.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

AlbertaPolice

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
More Alberta MLAs travelled over holidays, despite advice to avoid unnecessary trips
Next story
‘This is unfortunate’: Inside Elections Canada after Trump’s tweet on voting machines

Just Posted

LGBTQ2S lounge, Friends of Dorothy, opened in Victoria on Dec. 18. (Jane Skrypnek/News Staff)
LGBTQ2S lounge Friends of Dorothy opens in Victoria

Cocktail lounge aims to create comfortable space for LGBTQ2S people and allies

West Shore RCMP are searching for Andre Courtemanche, 16, who has been missing since Jan.1 (Courtesy of West Shore RCMP)
RCMP searching for missing Langford boy

Andre Courtemanche, 16, was last seen Jan. 1

A 30-foot Yamaha sloop sailboat broke loose and washed up on shore in Cadboro Bay on Dec. 30, blocking the beach access and narrowly avoiding a glass fence on a nearby property. (Photo courtesy Eric Dahli)
Cadboro Bay homeowner, community association take action after derelict sailboat lands on beach

Vessel blocked beach access, nearly damaged fence on private property

Insp. Michael Brown officially takes over as officer in charge of the Victoria Police Department’s Esquimalt division at the end of January 2021. He replaces Insp. Keith Lindner, who is retiring after a 35-year policing career, 31 years of which was spent with VicPD. (Courtesy VicPD)
Homegrown officer to lead Esquimalt division for VicPD

Insp. Michael Brown takes over from retiring Insp. Keith Lindner on Jan. 31

The Sooke Potholes will be closed from 4:30 p.m. Jan. 2 until further notice. (Black Press Media file photo)
Sooke Potholes temporarily closing due to weather

Potholes will be closed at 4:30 p.m. Jan. 2 until further notice

A heron brings a twig back to its nest at the Great Blue Heron Nature Reserve in Chilliwack on March 18, 2015. Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021 is Bird Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Jan. 3 to 9

Bird Day, World Braille Day and I’m Not Going to Take it Anymore Day are all coming up this week

British Columbia Premier John Horgan (centre, blue jacket) is drummed into the Lower Post Residential School by Kaska drummers in Lower Post, B.C. on Orange Shirt Day in a 2019 handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Manu Keggenhoff MANDATORY CREDIT
Former residential school in Lower Post, B.C., slated for demolition: premier

After 45 years of lobbying the federal and B.C. governments, the building is slated for demolition in the spring

Trump supporters parade along the Rose Parade route on Colorado Blvd in Pasadena, Calif., on Friday, Jan. 1, 2021. (Keith Birmingham/The Orange County Register via AP)
‘This is unfortunate’: Inside Elections Canada after Trump’s tweet on voting machines

Trump used an educational tweet to attempt to further voter fraud claims

Cowichan Tribes has issued an evacuation order for two areas within the First Nation on Jan. 2, 2021. (screenshot)
Flooding causes evacuation order for Cowichan Tribes land; COVID-19 confirmed within First Nation

Cowichan Tribes issued an evacuation order for the Wil’seem Road and Sahilton Road areas

Canada’s Dylan Holloway (10) checks Czech Republic’s David Jiricek (8) during second period IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship action in Edmonton on Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Canada blanks Czech Republic 3-0 to reach world junior hockey semifinals

Goalie Devon Levi has 29 saves in shutout win

Jean Brien is assisted from a dinghy by members of the Arrowsmith Search and Rescue. She is one of a number of residents told to vacate their homes on Martindale Road in Parksville due to flooding on Jan. 2, 2021. (Michael Briones photo)
Rescue crews evacuate residents stranded due to Parksville flooding

UPDATE: Flood waters breach banks of the Englishman River

The monolith showed up in the Courtenay yard just before Christmas. Photo by Mike Chouinard
Monolith appears in Vancouver Island yard

Item in Courtenay showed up on Wikipedia list for a little while

RCMP pictured at a motor vehicle incident during snowy conditions. (FILE - Phil McLachlan/Black Press Media)
Update: Family of 4 killed in Alberta helicopter crash

RCMP responded to emergency signal in rural county, found crashed helicopter, no survivors

A winter storm warning is in effect for the Trans-Canada Highway from Eagle Pass to Rogers Pass on Friday, Jan. 1. (Jim Elliot/Eagle Valley News)
Weather warning issued for B.C. mountain passes

Highway 1 and Highway 3 are both affected.

Most Read